Don't give reservation to Marathas from OBC quota: Bhujbal

Beed, Jan 13 (PTI) Maharashtra cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Saturday reiterated his stand that the Maratha community should not be given reservation in the existing quota for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The senior NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader was speaking at the `OBC Elgar' rally here.

"We are not opposed to reservation for the Maratha community, but don't give that reservation from the OBC quota. Give a separate reservation to the Marathas," he added.

New commissions were being set up to study the issue even though the Supreme Court has rejected the Maratha community's claim to quota, he said.

Bhujbal also criticised Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange for his planned agitation in Mumbai.

"They have been saying that we will come to Mumbai with three crore people. The government is trying to give a separate reservation for the Maratha community, then why the agitation is moving to Mumbai?" he asked. PTI COR KRK