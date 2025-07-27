Don't give space to fringe elements who keep trying to disrupt peace in J-K: Rijiju

Srinagar, Jul 27 (PTI) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said the people of Jammu and Kashmir want progress and called upon society not to give space to "fringe elements" that keep trying to disrupt peace.

"I have seen that the people of JK are extremely positive. They want to progress and they have shown the way," Rijiju, the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, said here.

He was addressing the Mega Alumni Meet 2025 of the University of Kashmir here.

The minister said "fringe elements" make efforts to derail peace in J-K from time to time.

Rijiju said he firmly believes that the entire alumni at the University of Kashmir has the power to set the right narrative for the future of J-K.

"This university can do much more than what it has done so far. Because we can't just brush aside the minority element, which we treat as a fringe element. Because it takes only a few attempts by some of the negative elements to create trouble for society," he said.

The minister called upon the people not to give any space to the negative elements "which come from outside our country".