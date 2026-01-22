Don't go to media raising internal issues: Cong's stern warning to Punjab leaders

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday gave a stern warning to its leaders in Punjab, asking them not to make any statements in public on internal matters and said they would henceforth work unitedly to ensure victory in the 2027 Assembly elections.

The warning came from the top party leadership at a strategic meeting on Punjab after reports of infighting among state leaders.

Punjab goes to the polls in early 2027 and the Congress is seeking to wrest the state back from AAP in the next election.

The three-hour meeting was held at the residence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, where Rahul Gandhi was also present and the Punjab leaders were told to refrain from making statements against each other and were asked to work together.

They were also told that there will be no leadership change in the state and the party high command will soon decide on candidate selection and campaigning.

AICC general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said the Congress president and the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha heard the state leaders for three hours, where they gave their viewpoint about the future journey of Punjab Congress. He termed the deliberations "very fruitful".

"The party has given direction to all the leaders to refrain from making public statements. Every individual has their own views, but that should be discussed only with the party leadership or at the party forum. Going to the media and spreading into the social media, this type of activity cannot be tolerated by the party.

"Therefore, a strong direction has been given to the leaders. Don't go to the media, don't give any social media bytes for creating internal issues," Venugopal told reporters after the meeting.

He said the party high command will take its decision in due course for candidate selection, campaigning and other poll-related issues.

"This is a very clear direction we have given today. All the leaders unanimously agreed to the leadership decision," he added.

Asked if there was any talk of leadership change in the state, Venugopal said, "Presently, there is no question of any leadership change at all." On some leaders raising the issue of inadequate representation to some weaker sections of society, he said the party is very much committed to have a representation of various communities, especially the scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, OBCs and poor people from the general castes.

"This is the line taken by the party all over India and it is applicable to Punjab also. But, going to the media and spreading this type of activity on social media cannot help the Congress organisation. This is the duty of the high command to ensure that representation of everybody should be there.

"We told the (state) leadership not to make any statements in public. You can see that the entire Congress will be together tomorrow onwards. They are fighting elections and we are going to win Punjab easily. Unitedly, the Congress will fight in Punjab with the support of the people of Punjab," the Congress general secretary asserted.

On some leaders writing separately to Rahul Gandhi for a separate discussion on state issues, Venugopal said there is nothing wrong in party leaders writing to Gandhi or seeking an appointment.

"But, we are not going to tolerate this type of group activity. Asking for an appointment is not an issue, but 35-40 people grouping together and signing, that cannot be tolerated. If anybody wants to meet Rahul ji, they can write individually to Rahul ji or to us," he said.

He added that Gandhi and Kharge are planning to visit Punjab soon and hold programmes there and everybody can meet them at that point of time.

Among those present at Thursday's meeting included AICC general secretary in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, state unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa.

Besides, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and other state leaders were also present. PTI SKC SKC MNK MNK