Don't harass traders: Punjab minister to officials

Chandigarh, Oct 25 (PTI) Punjab Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema asked officials of the taxation department on Friday not to harass any businessman.

The direction came after the minister received reports that some officers of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department are harassing businessmen or traders during the festive season.

"Taking swift action, I immediately issued instructions to the GST commissioner to halt any such activities," Cheema said while emphasising that festivals are a time for everyone to celebrate.

He added that all raids have been ordered to stop immediately.

Cheema said if traders and businessmen experience any kind of harassment from inspectors or other officers of the taxation department, they should immediately report it to his office directly.

"Such complaints can be registered by calling on 0175-2921005 or 2225192," he said, adding that strict action would be taken against officials if found guilty of harassing traders. PTI CHS RC