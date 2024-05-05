Don't have children of my own, working for future of your kids: Modi at Etawah rally

Etawah (UP), May 5 (PTI) Prime Minister lashed out at the "dynastic politics" of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress on Sunday, saying while the opposition alliance partners work only to benefit their own families, he is building a better future for the nation's next generations.

Referring to himself and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said, "We don't have children. We are working for your children." The prime minister was addressing a Lok Sabha poll rally here in the home district of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, who died in 2022.

The prime minister also said that he is laying the foundation to ensure that India remains a powerful nation for the next 1,000 years.

"Modi is doing this because irrespective of whether Modi is there or not, the country will always remain and what are these SP-Congress people doing? They are fighting elections for their future and the future of their children," he added.

The prime minister also said that the slogans of both the SP and the Congress are "lies" and their "intentions are also not good". "They work only to benefit their families and their vote banks," he alleged.

"Now they are trying their best to spread lies about our democracy and our Constitution because Modi has exposed their appeasement of vote banks," the prime minister alleged.

The SP and the Congress, both members of the opposition INDIA bloc, are contesting the polls in Uttar Pradesh as allies.

Sharpening his attack against the two parties, Modi said, "What is the legacy of these dynastic people... cars, bungalows, political influence. Some consider Mainpuri, Kannauj and Etawah as their fiefdom and some consider Amethi and Raebareli as their fiefdom." "The legacy created by Modi is for everyone. I want that in 2047, your son and daughter can also become the prime minister or the chief minister. This 'chaiwala' has broken the evil tradition that only heirs to royal families can become the PM or the CM," he added.

"Raja Ram Mohan Roy's name is evoked because he broke an evil practice, similarly a day would come when you would say that there was a prime minister in the country... he was a tea seller and he broke a tradition, and now even a poor man's son can become a chief minister or a prime minister," Modi said.

"Modi's legacy is the permanent homes for the poor, millions of women in the country have got toilets, Dalits and backward classes have got facilities like electricity, gas connection and tap water," he added.

The prime minister also attacked the Samajwadi Party on the issue of COVID-19 vaccines, alleging that its leaders had instigated people against the vaccines but got themselves inoculated in secret.

Attacking the SP and the Congress on the reservation issue, he said, "...the learned people who framed the Constitution had said there would be no reservation based on religion. But now SP and Congress want to snatch the reservation of SC, ST and OBCs and give it based on religion." "In Karnataka, they declared Muslims as OBCs overnight. They looted and stole the biggest part of the 27 per cent reservation that OBCs had. If this happens in Uttar Pradesh, what will happen to the rights of Yadavs, Mauryas, Pals, Jatavs, Shakyas, Kushwaha," Modi asked.

"Five years ago, the 'shehzada' of Congress was roaming from temple to temple during the elections. He even wore 'janeu' (sacred thread) over his coat but this time, the temple visits stopped," he said, apparently referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"On the historic moment that came after 500 years and the whole country was happy over the construction of the Ram temple, they (Congress) even refused the invitation for 'Praan Pratishtha'," Modi added.

Mentioning his visit to the Dwarkadhish temple in Gujarat, he said the Congress 'shehzada' had a problem with his going into the sea to offer prayers to Lord Krishna.

"I want to ask SP people... what type of Yaduvanshi are you that your friends criticise the PM who prays to Lord Krishna," Modi asked.

He also mentioned various schemes of his government to empower all sections of society. PTI ABN IJT