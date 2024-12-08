Don’t have magic wand to set everything right within no time: Farooq Abdullah

Reasi/Jammu, Dec 8 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said he has no magic wand to set everything right within no time, asserting that his party-led government in Jammu and Kashmir will fulfil all its election promises made to people of the Union Territory.

The former chief minister also sought support of voters in the panchayat and Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections likely to be held early next year.

He asked the voters to elect qualified candidates, including women, in large numbers and urged them to keep away those who are dividing them on the basis of religion, creed and caste.

“We will fulfil all our election promises but give us some time. You don’t ask them (BJP) what they did in the last 10 years and want us to change the world in the six weeks (of our government). I do not have the magic wand,” Abdullah, whose party returned to power in the recently held assembly elections, told reporters in Reasi district.

Asked about reports suggesting a rift between Raj Bhawan and Omar Abdullah-led government, he said, “Who told you that they are not getting along. A lot of enemies (of the government) are sitting here and they will always try this. I do not know of anything like that.” On alleged atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, he said, “Is there less trouble here? Don’t you see the oppression against Muslims in UP and other places and how their mosques, madrassas, houses and shops are being razed.” On the Rohingya issue, he said the Rohingya Muslims were provided shelter in Jammu by the central government and “we have nothing to do with it”.

“Why ask us about them? Ask those who have sent them here. India has been giving shelter to refugees since long and will continue to do so. People from Afghanistan were provided shelter when they faced a crisis in their country,” Abdullah said.

Apparently referring to the BJP, the NC leader said they attempted to divide the people on the basis of religion and region during the assembly elections and are also giving provocative slogans like ‘Batenge toh katenge’ to create hatred among the people.

“They separated Buddhists (Ladakh) from us and they tried to divide the people of the two regions of Jammu and Kashmir. You fell for their slogan that they will form the government...remove hatred from your hearts to stand up together and strengthen the country,” Abdullah said.

He said every citizen of the country has equal rights as per the Constitution. “We should reject those who are creating the walls of hatred and should keep them away. However, it is unfortunate that you fall for their slogans and vote for them.” Seeking support from the people, Abdullah said the people should vote for the right candidates in the upcoming panchayat and ULB elections. “Vote deserving candidates who bring you together and work for your upliftment.” The NC leader said he is aware of the problems being faced by the people living in far flung areas. “I assure you that all your needs will be addressed to your satisfaction.” “In the last 10 years, they are claiming that a lot was done for the people but there is nothing on the ground. They have ruined J&K and made a lot of money by corrupt practices...the Adani issue brought a bad name to the country and incidentally J&K is one of the five states named in the corruption,” he said.

Abdullah also questioned the shifting of Katra bus stand and a ropeway project along the track leading to Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, and said such decisions are being implemented without caring for the livelihood of the people who will get affected by such projects. PTI COR/TAS TAS KVK KVK