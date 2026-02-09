Don't insist schools to form fee regulation panel till Feb 20: HC to Delhi govt

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday extended till February 20 the deadline of February 10 set by the Delhi government for private schools to constitute the school-level fee regulation committee (SLFRC).

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia issued notice to the Delhi government on pleas by several associations of schools challenging the February 1 notification on setting up the committee within 10 days, and said no prejudice would be caused if the formation of the committee was deferred.

"We find in case the GNCTD does not insist on the formation of the SLFRC, no prejudice is going to be caused to either side or to the timeline (for fixation of fees for academic sessions 2026-2027)," said the bench.

"Accordingly, we provide that till the next date of listing of the application of stay i.e. February 20, those schools that have not constituted the SLFRC shall not be insisted upon to form it," it directed.

On February 1, the Delhi government issued a gazette notification to "smoothen" the implementation of the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act after the Supreme Court raised questions over its new fee fixation law.

According to the notification, every school was directed to constitute an SLFRC within 10 days of the publication of the order.

The gazette notification further said that school managements must submit details of the proposed fee structure for the next block of three academic years starting from 2026-27 within 14 days of forming the SLFRC, after which the committee will proceed to fix the fees according to the provisions of the Act. PTI ADS KSS KSS