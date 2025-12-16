'Don't just make promises, we fulfil them': Himanta as Assam govt starts recruitments

Guwahati, Dec 16 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said he does not just make promises but fulfil them, as his government started the process for recruiting 2,350 personnel.

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has sought applications from interested and eligible candidates to fill up the vacancies through five separate advertisements.

"We don't just make promises, we fulfill them all. Vacancies for 2,350 various posts in @assampolice is now live for applicants aspiring to join the force and serve Aai Asomi (Mother Assam)," Sarma said in a post on X.

"Your merit, our process. APPLY NOW," he added.

Candidates can apply for 48 posts of unarmed sub-inspectors, four posts of sub-inspector of communication in Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO), six posts of station officer, five posts of squad commander in Fire & Emergency Services and 39 posts of assistant jailor in the Prison Department.

The advertisements also said that 47 posts of armed sub-inspectors and three posts of armed constables in Assam Commando Battalions have been opened for recruitment.

Besides, hiring for 1,052 posts of unarmed constables and 663 posts of armed constables in the Assam Police will also take place.

The advertisements have mentioned 127 driver constables, 14 dispatch rider constables, 20 messenger constables and three handymen constables in APRO, 90 drivers and four driver operators in F&ES, seven driver constables and 106 drivers in the Forest Department.

Hiring will also take place for 112 posts of 'safai karmacharis' in Assam Police, Assam Commando Battalions, F&ES and DGCD & CGHG.