Don't know exact truth: Pawar on tourists in Pahalgam being targeted after ascertaining religion

Pune, Apr 25 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Friday said he did not know about the veracity of the reports that the terrorists in Pahalgam asked tourists about their religion before killing them.

Several survivors of the April 22 massacre in south Kashmir have claimed that the terrorists singled out Hindus.

''I don't know what is the exact truth....women were not harmed but the men were killed," Pawar said, when asked by reporters about these accounts.

Reacting to the veteran leader's comment, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, ''I don't know what Pawar has said, but I have heard what the kin of the victims and those who were at the site have said. Pawar too should hear them.'' PTI MR KRK