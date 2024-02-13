Don't know how many will quit Congress till nyay yatra reaches Maharashtra: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday took a jibe at the Congress and said by the time the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by its leader Rahul Gandhi, reaches Maharashtra, "don't know how many will bid bye-bye to the party".

Advertisment

In a post on X, Maurya said, "A number of senior Congress leaders, while tolerating the injustice of the Gandhi family, chose the time when Rahul Gandhi was himself on the nyay yatra.

"By the time, the yatra reaches Maharashtra, don't know how many will bid bye-bye to the party... 'Jan-jan kee yehi pukaar, baar-baar Modi sarkaar'," he said.

गांधी परिवार का अन्याय सहते-सहते कांग्रेस के कई दिग्गज नेताओं ने पार्टी छोड़ने के लिए वह वक्त चुना जब श्री राहुल गांधी खुद न्याय यात्रा पर हैं। इस यात्रा के महाराष्ट्र तक पहुंचने तक पता नहीं कितने और इस पार्टी को बाय-बाय कर देंगे।

जन-जन की यही पुकार।

बार-बार मोदी सरकार। — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) February 13, 2024

Advertisment

Maurya's post on X assumes significance as it comes a day after former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan tendered his resignation from the Congress.

In a setback to the Congress ahead of Lok Sabha elections, former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan on Monday tendered his resignation from the party, amid speculation that he may join the BJP.

The departure of Chavan, son of former chief Minister and Union home minister S B Chavan, follows the recent exits of senior Congress leaders Baba Siddique and Milind Deora, deepening the party's challenges in the state.