Don't let bomb threats panic you: NDBA to lawyers

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Lawyers must not allow the bomb hoax targeting the city courts to send them into panic, the New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA) said on Tuesday.

NDBA secretary, Advocate Tarun Rana, in a circular, said the security agency deployed in the complex had implemented the strict measures to ensure the safety and security of the advocates, judicial officers, staff, litigants and the public at large.

"Members are requested not to panic on account of the recent bomb threat and are kindly advised to cooperate with the security staff posted at various entrances of Patiala House court.

"If requested by the security staff, please allow frisking of your bags or personal belongings. Your cooperation will be sincerely appreciated. If any unidentified object is found, please inform the nearest security personnel," the circular read.

Delhi's Saket, Dwarka, and Patiala House courts, along with two CRPF-run schools, received bomb threats on Tuesday morning, prompting authorities to carry out checks on a mass scale.

Dhir Singh Kasana, former secretary of the Saket Court Bar Association, said that court proceedings had been suspended for around two hours in the wake of the threat.

Navneet Panwar, vice president of the New Delhi Bar Association in Patiala House courts, said that a bomb threat had been received by an email, but nothing was found when the premises were checked.

The hoaxes come in the wake of the November 10 Red Fort blast that killed 15 people.

Meanwhile, there was heavy security in Patiala House court as Jasir Bilal Wani, NIA's second arrest in the Red Fort bomb blast probe, was produced and remanded to 10 days' custody of the federal agency. PTI MNR VN VN