Don’t limit 'Shaheedi Samagam' to Nanded, take it to global level: Maharashtra minister

Nanded, Jan 21 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Madhuri Misal has directed authorities to ensure that the upcoming ‘Shaheedi Samagam’ event here, marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, reaches a global level and is not limited to Nanded.

The Minister of State for Minority Development on Tuesday conducted a review of preparations for the event scheduled on January 24-25, while holding a meeting with the district administration officials through a video conference.

She further instructed officials to ensure the availability of adequate drinking water and clean, sufficient toilet facilities at the venue.

Emphasising wide publicity of the event, she said public representatives should actively participate in local-level programmes, while extensive awareness should be created through social, electronic and print media.

"This event should be limited to Nanded, but should reach the global level," an official release said quoting the minister.

To instil patriotism and inspiration among students, Misal directed that essay and elocution competitions be organised at the school level. She also suggested screening devotional songs in cinema halls and installing hoardings across districts to spread the message of the event.

Special instructions were also given to ensure that women, senior citizens and persons with disabilities can participate comfortably, with proper transport arrangements from parking areas to the main venue.

District Collector Rahul Kardile informed that a grand programme to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur will be held at the 52-acre ground of the Public Works Department in the Asarjan area.

Preparations at the venue are in the final stage. Separate parking arrangements have been made for devotees' vehicles, and two tent cities have been set up near the venue, he said.

One tent city can accommodate around 14,000 devotees, while additional accommodation has been arranged in marriage halls and schools across the city. Nodal officers have been appointed to oversee all these facilities.

A grand 'langar' (meal) arrangement has been planned, which is expected to benefit nearly 10 lakh devotees, the collector said.

All departments are working in coordination to ensure smooth arrangements related to accommodation, food, transport, healthcare and security, he added. PTI COR GK