Don’t make this mistake, wear helmet, appeals youth booked for bike stunt in TN

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu), Mar 3 (PTI) A 28-year-old man, booked for ‘dangerously riding’ on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway near Samayapuram, recently, has appealed to the people not to make this mistake and strap on their helmets before riding the two wheeler.

The youth, said to be a construction worker, identified as P Balakrishnan from E Pudur, was noticed riding a two-wheeler on February 25 seated on his bike’s pillion seat and without holding the handlebar.

The video of his ride, sitting calmly without bothering to hold the handlebar, went viral in the social media, raising many eyebrows on how he managed to ride without touching the throttle to regulate the speed of the vehicle.

On March 2, the Tiruchirappalli police seized his sports bike used for performing the dangerous stunts. The police issued him a stern warning and later released Balakrishnan on bail.

“Don't make this mistake, wear a helmet,” the youth appealed with folded hands in a video. He stated that the police arrested him, registered a case and seized his bike.

“No one should do this again,” he appealed. PTI JSP ROH