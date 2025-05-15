Don't mistake me for simple tribal man: Odisha CM warns officers against malpractices

Bhubaneswar, May 15 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday asked government officers not to consider his simplicity as his weakness, stating that he could be tough against indiscipline, partiality and corruption.

Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day conference of Chief Development Officers (CDOs) and Block Development Officers (BDOs) at the Lok Seva Bhawan, he said he has information about all officers in the field and how they behave with people and implement schemes.

"Do not take me for a simple tribal person, and my simplicity should not be considered a weakness," he said.

"I started my political career as a sarpanch of a panchayat in Keonjhar. Because of this, I am aware of the activities of officers at the grassroots level," he added.

Asking officers to work with dedication for the welfare of the people, the CM said they should shun the "old habits" of working in a partisan manner.

"Officers must get rid of their political affiliation and loyalties and work for the people, be it allotment of houses under PM Awas Yojana or tube wells for drinking water," he said, maintaining that his government has given ample power to officers to work freely, without any pressure.

Majhi said he has received reports of machines being used for projects under MGNREGA, instead of jobs being given to people.

"Muster rolls are also forged," he alleged, warning officers of strict action.

The CM said performance evaluation of the BDOs will now be done through district collectors, and officers having poor performance will be shown the door.

Majhi also said that some BDOs do not respect people's representatives, such as MLAs and MPs.

"There should be mutual respect in governance and officers should treat public representatives with due honour," he said.

He said the success of the government depends on the proper implementation of schemes in the districts.

"All the developmental works reach the people through the blocks. District-level officers and employees have an important role to play in this. Apart from the district magistrates, CDOs and BDOs have a major responsibility," he said.

"Even PM Narendra Modi calls himself a 'pradhan sevak'. I also consider myself the 'pradhan sevak' of Odisha. Please consider yourself as the people's 'sevaks'," he told the officers. PTI AAM AAM SOM