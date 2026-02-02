Don't mix politics with sports: J-K politicians react to Pak pulling out of T20 WC tie against India

Jammu, Feb 1 (PTI) The Pakistan government's decision to pull out from the high-profile T20 World Cup clash against India in Colombo on February 15 has evoked a strong response in the political corridors of Jammu and Kashmir, with some saying politics should not be mixed with sports, and others batting for sporting ties between the neighbours amid fractured ties.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary said that while Pakistan’s decision will have no impact on India, sports and politics should remain separate.

“What will happen if Pakistan doesn’t play (against India)? The decision makes no difference to us. India is a very big country, and Pakistan’s actions do not affect us in any way.

“So, I feel this issue doesn’t call for much attention. We don’t want to discuss Pakistan or this topic again,” Choudhary told reporters.

Asserting that India has always opposed mixing politics with sports, the National Conference leader said, “History shows that whenever politics entered sports, it ruined the game. I don’t think there should be politics in sports in any country. This has always been our tradition, and it should continue.” PDP MLA Wahid Rehman Para said that sports should transcend divisions, as he advocated for cricketing ties between the two nations to promote harmony.

“India and Pakistan should play cricket as the spirit of sports is to foster goodwill between nations,” Para told reporters.

Sporting ties, particularly cricket, have historically helped build bridges and ease tensions between the two countries, often rising above political differences, he said.

Describing the current situation as unfortunate, Para said the idea of normalisation through sports should not be lost, as cricket has contributed to fostering understanding and harmony in the past.

Cabinet minister and NC leader Satish Sharma said that Pakistan has no standing to refuse (to play) and asserted that India should take firm decisions.

“Pakistan has been playing the same game for the past 70-75 years, even as India has no parallel in cricket. The Indian team is a reflection of the country’s diversity, with players from every religion and region, mirroring the true spirit of India,” Sharma said.

“There is no need to even mention Pakistan, as this century belongs to India,” he added.

Sharma also expressed confidence that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Jammu and Kashmir will witness significant growth in sports in the coming years, and India will rank among the top three nations globally.

National Conference MLA Hasnain Masoodi also stressed that sports should be separate from politics.

“In my view, sports should remain separate from politics. Sports can sometimes act as a bridge to improve relationships, but political issues should not interfere with the game,” Masoodi said.

"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India," the Pakistan government posted on social media on Sunday.

The decision, conveyed through an official government statement, is being seen as a political protest linked to Bangladesh's removal from the tournament after the world body declined its request to shift matches from India to Sri Lanka on security grounds. PTI AB ARI