Don't need BJP certificate on nationalism, Sanatan Dharma, freedom struggle: Cong

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday said it does not require the BJP's certificate on nationalism, Sanatan Dharma or on the contribution to freedom struggle, alleging the ruling party's score on these yardsticks is zero.

Advertisment

Responding to the BJP attacks on the Congress and the INDIA bloc over the row after DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark on the Sanatan Dharma, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said her party believes in Sarva Dharma Sambhava (equal respect for all religions).

"We do not want certificates from the BJP on nationalism, on Sanatan Dharma and on the contribution to our freedom movement. Because, on all these their score is zero," she said.

Asked about BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad's allegations that the country's culture and heritage are being insulted daily but senior Congress leaders like Sonia Gandhi are silent, Shrinate said, "We do not need any certificate from anyone and especially from hypocrites who talk like this. We believe in equality of all religions. I will not say anything more than this." But she refused to BJP leader and union minister Gajendra Shekhawat's remarks in a video circulating on social media that anyone who speaks against the Sanatan Dharma would have his tongue pulled out and his eyes gouged out.

Advertisment

She demanded answers from the BJP over unemployment and deaths allegedly due to hunger, and said the government had to put up big curtains and build walls so that the poor of the country could not be seen during the G-20 Summit.

She claimed women were paraded naked in Manipur and four people were killed in the state just two days ago. Curfew has been imposed at six places in the Valley region of the state and news is coming that there was a clash between some policemen and the army, she said. "Which woman do you respect?" "Equality of all religions is the foundation of our country and we are people who believe in it," she said.

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin recently blamed the Sanatan Dharma for promoting division and discrimination among people and called for its eradication.

Advertisment

The BJP accused the INDIA bloc of having a hidden agenda to target the Sanatan Dharma for vote bank politics as party president J P Nadda led a fresh charge and claimed that attacking the ancient faith is part of a well thought-out strategy of the Congress and its leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

"The Congress and the INDI Alliance should make their view clear and tell if the Constitution gives the right to make objectionable comments against any religion? Do INDI Alliance members not know the constitutional provisions," Nadda said on X.

Addressing a press conference, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad said the country's culture and heritage are being daily insulted while senior leaders like Sonia Gandhi are silent.

Advertisment

Noting that Bihar minister and RJD leader Chandra Shekhar and Samajwadi Party's Swami Prasad Maura have repeatedly criticised Hindu holy books like teh Ramcharitmanas, Prasad said the leadership of these parties have maintained silence.

Such silence is an indication of approval, he said, making it clear that the BJP will go to people on the issue after the agenda has been set by the opposition. "We will talk of vikas (development) as well as virasat," he said.

India will not tolerate this insult to Sanatan, he said. PTI SKC SKC TIR TIR