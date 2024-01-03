Don't need invitation for Ram temple inauguration ceremony: Digvijaya Singh

Indore: Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said he does not need an invitation from anyone to visit the newly-constructed temple in Ayodhya as Lord Ram resides in his heart.

Advertisment

He also said that the distrust in the minds of people towards the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was gradually growing.

"I do not need anyone's invitation to have darshan of Lord Ram. Lord Ram is in our hearts," Singh said in response to reporters' query whether he has received an invitation for the idol consecration ceremony being organised on January 22.

The Rajya Sabha MP alleged that the Election Commission has failed to give time to the opposition India bloc since the last six months for a meeting to discuss the issue of EVMs.

Advertisment

"The distrust in the minds of people towards EVMs is gradually growing due to the Election Commission's attitude on the questions being raised regarding the software and chip technology of these machines," he claimed.

Singh also said that a large number of opposition MPs were suspended from Parliament for the "fault" of seeking Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in the House on the Parliament security breach incident.

"We were suspended from Parliament and important bills were passed without a discussion," he said.

Advertisment

The Congress leader said that if the Election Commission and the Union government continue to have this attitude, then common people will gradually lose faith in democracy.

"What will happen if we lose faith in democracy? No one can stop the path of revolution," he said.

Singh said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders ask that if there is a glitch in the EVMs, then how did the Congress win the last assembly elections in Karnataka and Telangana.

Advertisment

Answering this question himself, he said, "If someone who steals secretly takes away all the goods, he will be caught. That's why he steals slowly. This theft started after the 2012 Gujarat assembly elections." Taking a dig at the BJP's "Abki baar 400 paar" (winning 400-plus seats this time) slogan for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Singh said, "In the next elections, BJP will give the slogan of winning all 542 Lok Sabha seats." He accused the BJP of misusing the administrative machinery in Madhya Pradesh, adding fake names in the voters' list and indulging in bogus voting.

Singh claimed that the BJP was losing the assembly elections held in the state in November last year and all the election surveys were in favour of the Congress.

"...But the election results came out just the opposite," Singh said while expressing doubts over the efficiency of EVMs.