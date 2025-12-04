Don''t panic when central agencies come to Kerala to probe various issues: Suresh Gopi

Kollam(Kerala), Dec 4 (PTI) Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi said on Thursday that various central agencies would soon be arriving in Kerala to investigate a number of issues, including the KIIFB masala bonds case, in what was widely interpreted as a pointed warning to those involved.

Gopi, the Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism, at the same time, also said that all such issues, including the Sabarimala gold loss and the sexual assault allegations against Rahul Mamkootathil, should not affect the election process.

"All that can be discussed and addressed after the local body polls. So, don't look at any other issues. For all that, there is law and police here. Apart from that, CBI. NIA and ED will also come in connection with those matters. At that time, please do not kick around in panic," he said at a party event here.

He further said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was not for his personal appearance, but to seek the accounts in connection with the masala bonds issued by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The ED has issued show cause notices to Vijayan, former finance minister T M Thomas Issac and the CM's chief principal secretary and KIIFB CEO K M Abraham in the masala bond case.

The ED probe is related to the end-use of Rs 2,000 crore raised by KIIFB through masala bonds, and its compliance with the FEMA norms.

KIIFB is the primary agency of the Kerala government for financing large and critical infrastructure projects and had raised Rs 2,150 crore in 2019 through its debut masala bond issue as part of its plan to mobilise Rs 50,000 crore for such initiatives in the state.

The Union MoS said that infrastructure development and progress of Kerala, and how voting for the BJP will help in that, should be the points of discussion during the local body poll campaign.

Gopi also said that the state has to be prepared for the coming of the Olympics to India.

He said that it was not a mere dream, but a "kalpana" that will become a reality.

The MoS said that the sports infrastructure in the state has to be upgraded before that and for that, voting for the BJP in the local body and Assembly polls was necessary. PTI HMP ADB