Don’t play politics in education, TN Minister tells Dharmendra Pradhan on NEP row

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu), Feb 15 (PTI) Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday appealed to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan not to play ‘politics’ in education but ensure funds to the state.

Responding to Pradhan’s purported remark while attending the Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi today that funds would be provided to only those states that accepted and implemented the National Education Policy (NEP), Mahesh Poyyamozhi told reporters here “I request the Union Minister not to discriminate but take steps to provide the funds for Tamil Nadu.” “Please don’t play politics in the education department as it concerns the future of about 40 lakh students in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Quoting former Chief Minister C N Annadurai, Poyyamozhi said in a post on the social media platform X “we are asking for our rights; not a favour or loan nor alms… #BJPCheatsTN.” PTI JSP ROH