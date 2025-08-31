Don't rely on farming, set up industries and businesses: Sharad Pawar

Pune, Aug 31 (PTI) Underlining factors like shrinking farm land in the era of infrastructure development, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar appealed to youngsters on Sunday to set up industries and businesses instead of relying on farming.

The veteran leader stated that the upcoming airport at Purandar in Pune district will play a crucial role in the development of the region.

"The increasing population of Pune is burdening the infrastructure. Farm land is shrinking," Pawar said after inaugurating the office of Uruli Kanchan Gram Panchayat.

He said the upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport has changed the face of Panvel, with several institutes being lined up in the region.

"While travelling to Mumbai by a helicopter, a different scene is visible near Panvel. People are migrating (to Navi Mumbai) and the same picture will be seen in Purandar when the airport becomes ready," the former Union agriculture minister said.

He said the airport will become a central location in the region.

Pawar said changes are already becoming visible in Junnar, Ambegaon, and Haveli in Pune district.

"We too must change. The mindset of the next generation needs to change. Just farming won't be enough; we must step into industries and businesses," he said.

Pawar expressed concerns over traffic jams.

"While coming from Ahilyanagar on Saturday, I saw the situation at Wagholi. My car had a police escort, but what about the common people? Their time is being wasted," he added. PTI COR NSK