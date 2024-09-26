Don't resort to punishments that violate norms: Aligarh education department to schools

Aligarh (UP), Sep 26 (PTI) In a stern warning to all schools, the education department here on Thursday asked them to ensure that no child is subjected to any punishment that violates regulations.

This comes in the backdrop of reports claiming that a seven-year-old student of a private school in the Lodha police station area here was stripped, beaten and given electric shocks by his teacher after he forgot his school bag at home.

The boy's family has lodged a police complaint in the matter while the school has denied the allegations, according to reports.

In a statement, the education department said that "no child should be subjected to any punishment that violates existing regulations".

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) R K Singh told reporters that the district authorities ordered an investigation into the incident after social activists raised allegations of torture against a teacher at Radiant Stars English Medium School in Lodha.

He said that while there was "no evidence supporting claims of torture" involving the UKG student, CCTV footage showed that a class 4 student was "slapped" by the teacher on the same day.

"As a result, the authorities have ordered the termination of the teacher's services," he added.

Singh said no complaint has been received regarding alleged incidents of torture or stripping of students.

However, preliminary investigations have uncovered other irregularities in the school, prompting the authorities to issue a notice to its management, he said. PTI COR KIS DIV DIV