'Don't serve non-veg items during Navratri', BJP MLA writes to food outlets in Delhi

New Delhi, Sept 20 (PTI) Delhi BJP MLA Karnail Singh has urged various popular food chains, including multinationals, to stop serving non-vegetarian items during the upcoming Navratri festival.

In a letter to the food outlets on Friday, the Shakoor Basti MLA urged them to stop selling non-vegetarian food during Navratri from September 22 to October 2.

"This step is necessary to maintain social harmony by respecting the religious sentiments of people," Singh, who also heads Delhi BJP's temple cell, said.

The MLA said Navratri is closely associated with the religious-cultural sentiments of the majority of people living in Delhi-NCR, hoping the food chains will respect their religious traditions by not serving non-vegetarian food from their outlets during the festival period.

The winter Navratri is an auspicious nine-day period for Hindus who worship different forms of Durga by observing fast and following other rituals. PTI VIT ARI