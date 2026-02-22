'Don't share OTP, Aadhaar, bank details': PM Modi's tips on combating digital fraud

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) "Do not share your OTP, Aadhaar number, or bank account details with anyone. Most importantly, change your passwords regularly, just as you adapt your food and clothing with each season." This was the message delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his monthly radio address, 'Mann Ki Baat,' on Sunday, aimed at combating digital fraud.

Modi explained that he had previously spoken at length about digital arrest, which has raised awareness about digital fraud and online scams. However, such incidents continue to occur.

He said that many people are being targeted through digital arrest and financial fraud, and quite often, senior citizens have been swindled of their lifelong earnings.

To protect themselves, the prime minister urged everyone to remain vigilant and advised that KYC (Know Your Customer) or re-KYC procedures should only be carried out through bank branches, official apps, or authorised platforms.

"Do not share OTP, Aadhaar number, or bank account information with anyone. And most importantly, keep changing your password from time to time. Just as food and clothing change with each season, make it a rule to change your password every few days," he said.

Modi said that often, people come across news of fraud involving businessmen. "Someone calls up and says, 'I am a high-ranking officer. You need to share some details with me.' Innocent individuals might fall prey to such tactics, making it crucial for everyone to stay alert," he said.

Referring to the KYC process, the prime minister noted that, when individuals receive messages from banks requesting KYC updates, they may wonder why it is necessary since they've already completed the process.

"I urge you not to fret; this is just for the safety of your money. We all know that nowadays everything from pension, subsidy, insurance, UPI, everything is linked to the bank account," he explained.

This is why banks periodically perform re-KYC to ensure that customers' bank accounts remain secure, Modi added. "Yes, here too, you must remember one thing: criminals make fake calls, send SMS and links," he said.

Modi mentioned that the Reserve Bank of India recently held a financial literacy week focused on these issues, and the campaign will continue throughout the year. He urged people to heed the RBI's advice and keep their KYC updated.

"Remember: correct KYC, timely re-KYC keeps your account safe. Become an empowered citizen. Because only empowered citizens build a strong and self-reliant India," he said. PTI ACB MPL MPL