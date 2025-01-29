Don't show us dreams of 2047, fulfil pre-poll guarantees first: Congress in MP Assembly

Bhopal, Dec 17 (PTI) The Opposition Congress on Wednesday alleged in the name of a "developed Madhya Pradesh," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is showing "dreams" of 2047, while people are demanding solutions to their current problems and fulfilment of pre-poll promises.

Speaking during the one-day special session held to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the first Madhya Pradesh Assembly sitting, Opposition MLAs also demanded an extension in duration of regular sessions and live telecast of House proceedings.

Before the start of the discussion, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav presented a resolution to make Madhya Pradesh developed, self-reliant, and prosperous and said he would work tirelessly to achieve this goal by 2047.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar of the Congress welcomed the discussion and said Madhya Pradesh should become a developed, self-reliant, and prosperous state, but for this, the government's intentions must be right.

"Currently, farmers are worried about fertilizers and minimum support price (MSP) of their crops, youths are worried about employment, and the working class is worried about fair wages. In short, every section of society is facing problems," noted Singhar.

He advised the government to fulfil promises in the immediate future and not look at 2047.

"We need guarantees, but not guarantees for 2047. We need guarantees for 2026. Farmers want a guarantee of MSP on soybean, paddy, and wheat purchases. We want this guarantee from the government, not a guarantee for 2047," the Opposition legislator insisted.

Similarly, people need a guarantee for 27 percent reservation for Other Backward Classes, said the Congress leader.

Singhar demanded an increase in MLA development fund, 24-hour electricity, hike in 'Ladli Behna' stipend to Rs 3,000 per month, and a guarantee of 100 days of work for every labourer.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition and Congress member Hemant Katare also demanded live broadcast of Assembly proceedings.

He said 75 per cent of the country's population is engaged in farming, and therefore, an agriculture-related course should be made mandatory in schools.

Katare demanded a law to ensure children of politicians and high-ranking officials are educated in government schools, saying this would improve quality of teaching in state-run schools. PTI MAS RSY