Don't spare any effort to expand party, Lovely tells Cong frontal organisations

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely on Saturday held a meeting with the office-bearers of Youth Congress, Mahila Congress and Sewa Dal, in a bid to strengthen the Congress, party officials said. Addressing the meeting, Lovely stressed the need for strengthening the Congress at the district and block levels through constructive work, and invited suggestions from the attendees on how to bolster the party. "District and Block Congress Committees, frontal organisations play a vital role in strengthening the party, and they should not spare any effort to expand the reach and influence of the party in their respective areas," Lovely said.

Former Leader of the House in the MCD Jitender Kochar, who was also present at the meeting, said frontal organisations, Youth Congress, Mahila Congress, Sewa Dal, cells and departments have always been the backbone of the party and that their work at the grass-roots levels helped in strengthening the Congress. PTI ABU CK