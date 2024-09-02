Don't speak ill of protestors: Abhishek to TMC leaders

Kolkata, Sep 2 (PTI) Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Monday asked party leaders not to speak ill of any agitator from the medical fraternity and civil society in the wake of mounting street protests in West Bengal following the rape and murder of a woman doctor at a state-run hospital.

Banerjee, the national general secretary of the party, issued a statement on his official X handle amid reports of senior party leaders making scathing remarks against protestors hitting the streets over the issue.

"Public representatives across party lines need to be more HUMBLE and SYMPATHETIC. I urge everyone in @AITCofficial not to speak ill of anyone from the MEDICAL FRATERNITY OR CIVIL SOCIETY," the Diamond Harbour MP said.

"Everyone has the right to protest and express themselves. This is what sets West Bengal apart from other BJP-ruled states," he added.

In an apparent dig at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, he said, "We have wholeheartedly fought against the BULLDOZER MODEL AND OPPRESSION TACTICS of politics." "Now is the time for constructive actions to ensure such horrific incidents are not repeated," the de facto number two in the TMC said.

Referring to the glorious heritage of West Bengal, he said, "We must stand united in this fight and not stop until the perpetrators are punished and an ANTI-RAPE Time Bound law is enacted by both the states and union government." Reacting to his statement, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari said, "The recent provocative remarks by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee where she egged on her party men to react in a strong manner to opposition barbs, has apparently encouraged and emboldened her party leaders and workers. Action should be taken against her by the party if they (TMC) are serious." PTI SUS ACD