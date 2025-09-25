Don't spoil peaceful atmosphere of Maharashtra: Nitesh Rane after clash in Mankhurd

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing Navratri festival, Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has warned against spoiling the peaceful atmosphere of the state.

During a visit to a Durga pandal, organised by Sakal Hindu Samaj, in Mumbai's Mankhurd area on Wednesday, Rane also said no one will be allowed to disrespect Hindu gods and goddesses during the festival.

Notably, tensions flared after an idol of Goddess Durga was allegedly desecrated in Mankhurd on Sunday night, leading to a clash between two groups.

Rane said the ruling Mahayuti in the state is a "Hindutvawadi government", elected with the support of Hindu votes, and that the people who wear the "gol topi" did not vote for it.

The BJP leader warned against spoiling the peaceful atmosphere of the state.

"Celebrate your festivals peacefully, and we will celebrate ours. Don't look at us sideways," he said.

"We will not tolerate anyone trying to disturb Mumbai's atmosphere," the minister said.

If anyone needs permission to celebrate festivals, they should just call the government, and permissions will be granted quickly, he said.

Rane participated in 'maha aarti' during the event.

The minister on Monday claimed garba events during Navratri are becoming "epicentres" of "love jihad" and backed the VHP's advisory asking organisers of such programmes to thoroughly check identity documents of participants.