Don’t spread rumour on distressing Karur stampede incident: M K Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday warned against spreading rumours in the social media on the distressing stampede incident in Karur.

The deaths of 41 persons in the tragic incident on September 27 was very sorrowful and the victims of the incident should not be viewed as those belonging to a particular party but ought to be seen as fellow Tamils, he said.

“What happened in Karur was a great tragedy. My heart is heavy due to the great sorrow. After mobilising the district administration immediately after receiving the information, I could not remain in Chennai. I rushed to Karur to console the victims,” the Chief Minister said in a video message posted on his official ‘X’ site.

Stating that he has been watching the posts on the social media, Stalin said it was sad that some people spread rumours about the incident or even indulged in slander.

“Do not spread rumour, don’t slander on the social media about the tragedy in Karur. Everyone should behave responsibly,” the Chief Minister said.