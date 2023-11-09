Don't take wrong path after getting threatened by Maratha quota deadline, Wadettiwar tells govt

Nagpur, Nov 9 (PTI) The Maharashtra government must not get threatened by the ultimatum given by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange and end up taking up the wrong path and subjecting members of the Other Backward Classes to injustice, senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said on Thursday.

Jarange withdrew his indefinite fast on November 2 and set a deadline of December 24 for implementation of Maratha quota.

Speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly on being asked about Jarange's deadline said, "The government should not take the wrong path by getting threatened and do injustice to others. We have never opposed quota for Marathas but it must not be given from the share of the OBCs." Asked about the video uploaded by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare on social media showing some persons giving packets to prisoners inside a police van on Pune's jail road, Wadettiwar said people were losing faith in the state home department.

While escorting prisoners from jails to courts and back, vehicles are not supposed to halt en route but the video clearly shows police are misusing their power, Wadettiwar said.

Just suspension of a few police personnel won't do and the state government and the home department must think about how to revive their sullied image, the Congress leader added. PTI CLS BNM BNM