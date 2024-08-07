Don't test people's patience is message from Bangladesh: Uddhav Thackeray

New Delhi: The ouster of Sheikh Hasina as Bangladesh prime minister sent a message across the world that the people are supreme and those in power should not test their patience, Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Thackeray also dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to save the Hindus who were the target of atrocities in Bangladesh.

"Do you think that a similar situation should develop in India?" Thackeray shot back to a question on the political chaos in Bangladesh.

Asked about his message on the developments in Bangladesh, the former Maharashtra chief minister said the only message was that people were supreme and the final arbiters of the fate of a nation.

"There is only one message ... The people are supreme and no politician should test their patience. If you do, then what a people's court can do was seen in Bangladesh. People's court is supreme. The people's court has given a ruling in Bangladesh," Thackeray said.

He said similar protests were also witnessed in Sri Lanka and Israel, where it had become difficult for the prime minister to step out of his home.

He said the protestors in Bangladesh were called "razakars", considered to be an insult in that country.

"The farmers who had come to the national capital to protest were called terrorists. This situation in Bangladesh is a warning for everyone. Nobody should think they are above god. We are all humans," Thackeray said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief is in the national capital to meet leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc and discuss the way forward in view of the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand.

Thackeray said it was the duty of the central government to protect the Hindus in Bangladesh who were facing atrocities from protestors in the strife-torn country.

"If Prime Minister Modi could stop the war in Ukraine, he should also take similar steps in Bangladesh and save the Hindus there," he said.

"If he can stop the war between Ukraine and Russia, then tell Papa to stop this war, too. Papa, atrocities are being done against Hindus in Bangladesh, please do justice to them," Thackeray said in a dig at the government while alluding to the BJP's Lok Sabha elections campaign advertisement.

He also said Manipur was simmering and Hindus were being killed in Kashmir and the community was also in danger in Bangladesh.

When pointed out that the trigger for the protests in Bangladesh was the government's reservation policy, Thackeray said similar issues in India should be addressed through discussions in the Lok Sabha.

The issue of reservations to the Maratha community and the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) rocked Maharashtra and could become a bugbear both for the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP coalition and the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

"If you wish that a similar situation does not develop here, then timely decisions should be taken. You have to talk to all the people involved," Thackeray said.