'Don't think we will have lollipops when you come to occupy our land': Mamata on reported threats by some Bangladeshi leaders

Kolkata, Dec 9 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday reacted strongly to reported statements by some Bangladeshi leaders that Bangladesh could occupy Bengal within days, calling them "absurd" and said, "when you will come to occupy our land, don't think we will have lollipops".

"No one has the guts to take our lands, don't even think about it," she said.

While addressing the West Bengal Assembly, Banerjee also slammed the interim government in Bangladesh for the persecution of minorities, calling it "unacceptable".

Banerjee's comments came amidst provocative statements reportedly made by some politicians, including those from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), that Bangladesh has claims over Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha. Also, a video purportedly featuring Bangladesh Army veterans suggesting the country could occupy West Bengal within days has gone viral.

"You will occupy Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha, and we will have lollipops? Don’t even think that," she hit back.

Mocking these leaders, she said, "stay calm and healthy and have peace of mind." The chief minister, without naming anyone, also condemned the circulation of certain fake videos and blamed a certain political party for attempting to stoke tensions in the state. She also stressed the need for unity among India's religious communities.

"Those thinking of politicising this (issue of atrocities) must remember that it will hurt our state too, and your friends, sisters, and brothers in Bangladesh. A certain political party is responsible for the circulation of fake videos to stoke fire. I appeal to everyone to stay away from such misinformation. We are not in favour of any one group, we care for everyone here," she said.

Banerjee urged restraint, saying, "We should not make unnecessary statements that may threaten the situation here." "We condemn the ongoing violence on Hindus in Bangladesh. Communal violence is not done by Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, or Christians; it is done by anti-social elements that are a burden on society. We should all remember this and avoid making statements that could disrupt the peace in West Bengal," she said.

The Hindu community in Bangladesh, the country's largest minority group, has faced increasing persecution following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5, triggered by widespread student protests.

Reacting to the chief minister's remarks, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed that Banerjee's statement in the assembly on the situation in Bangladesh was nothing but a "face saving attempt".

Banerjee also called upon the media to be cautious in their coverage of the Bangladesh issue, particularly regarding the spread of fake videos.

"This is not Uttar Pradesh or Rajasthan where we will ban or arrest you. But I request you to be responsible. Many fake videos are doing the rounds. A political party is trying to ignite a fire. Both communities must be watchful of this," she warned.

Banerjee addressed concerns over potential protests in the state, urging restraint, stating that while many minority groups wanted to hold protest marches, she had asked them not to.

She cautioned that some individuals might politicise the issue and use it to provoke communal riots. "We don't want riots; we want peace. The same blood flows in the veins of Hindus and Muslims and all other communities. We are all proud Indians." Banerjee also praised West Bengal's secular nature, noting that both Hindus and Muslims in the state have condemned the atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.

"I am thankful that while Hindus are protesting, Imams also held a press conference to condemn the atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh. This just shows that West Bengal is first when it comes to showing an example of secularism," she added.

Regarding the issue of Bangladesh nationals attempting to cross the border into West Bengal, Banerjee stated that the Border Security Force (BSF) was monitoring the situation.

"We will not comment on this. Those with money are coming by planes or trains, but the poor cannot. We don't handle the border. Let the Centre handle it. The BSF is keeping a watch on our borders," she said.

Banerjee called for compassion and unity, urging the people of West Bengal to show solidarity with their counterparts across the border.

"Let us show the Bengalis on the other side a sense of nationalism, compassion, and affection," she said.

The West Bengal chief minister said her government and party, the Trinamool Congress, will follow the guidelines of the Ministry of External Affairs and will not speak out of turn.

"Our foreign secretary is in Bangladesh for talks. Let us not speak more than what is required. Let us wait for the outcome. We are responsible citizens. Our country is united," she said.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday held talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammad Jashim Uddin, amid strained bilateral ties over attacks on minorities.

Misri arrived in Dhaka earlier in the day on a day-long visit. It is the first high-level visit from New Delhi after a massive uprising ended Hasina's 15-year rule in August. PTI SUS SCH PNT ACD PYK PYK