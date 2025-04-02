Don't touch feet of today's politicians, they don't deserve it, says Ajit Pawar

Beed, Apr 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said he was doing well with the blessings of his parents and uncle, and asked his party workers not to touch the feet of today's politicians as the latter do not deserve it.

He made the remarks during a rally of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s youth wing in Beed, where he is on a day-long visit.

The NCP chief chided the party workers for offering garlands, mementos and shawls to him during his visit.

"Don't give me anything. I seek only love and respect. Don't fall at my feet. Today's politicians are not worth touching the feet of,'' he said.

"With the blessings of my parents and uncle, I am doing well. I need only your love and mutual respect," he said.

The rebellion by Ajit Pawar split the NCP founded in 1999 by his uncle Sharad Pawar.

Ajit Pawar walked away with a majority of the legislators in July 2023 and joined the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government to become deputy chief minister.

The Ajit Pawar-led party got the NCP name and clock symbol on the basis of the legislative strength. In the 2024 assembly polls, the NCP bagged 41 seats out of the 57 it contested in alliance with Shiv Sena and BJP, while NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) could bag only 10. PT MR NP