Don't transport Sabarimala devotees' mortal remains on stretchers, use ambulance: Kerala HC

Kochi, Nov 29 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Saturday was "shocked and dismayed" that mortal remains of devotees, who died during pilgrimage to Sannidhanam in Sabarimala, were transported to Pamba on stretchers and directed that it be discontinued forthwith and an ambulance be used instead.

The High Court said that an ambulance shall be used to transport the remains to "prevent hardship and distress" to other pilgrims using the trekking path and to "ensure dignity and respect to the deceased at all stages".

A bench of justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar issued the direction following a report by the Sabarimala Special Commissioner highlighting the need for an ambulance to transport mortal remains of deceased devotees from Sannidhanam to Pamba.

The Special Commissioner had said that presently remains of devotees, who die due to cardiac arrest during their pilgrimage, are transported from Sannidhanam to Pamba on stretchers.

"Such practice causes significant distress and discomfort to the relatives of the deceased devotee and other trekking pilgrims," he told the court.

He further told the court that an old ambulance was stationed at Pamba and it can be used for transporting the remains.

After considering the submissions on the issue, the bench was of the view that the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) can be allowed to use the old ambulance for transporting the mortal remains from Sannidhanam to Pamba.

"This arrangement shall continue until further orders or until a more suitable vehicle is made available for this purpose. We make it clear that the said ambulance shall be used only for the purpose permitted as above," the bench said.

It also directed the TDB to prepare a comprehensive protocol for devotees, aimed at ensuring their health, safety, and orderly movement, in view of the large number of cardiac events reported during the pilgrimage season.

The court said that during the two-month long annual 'Mandalam–Makaravilakku' season, approximately 150 cardiac events are reported, of which 40–42 unfortunately result in death.

Citing the reports of expert cardiologists, it said the sudden and strenuous physical exertion during the pilgrimage can precipitate acute cardiac episodes, including heart attacks, either during the activity or within an hour thereafter.

The court also noted that during the current season itself, eight (8) cardiac deaths were recorded within the first eight days, underscoring the seriousness of the issue.

It further said that most cardiac events associated with the Sabarimala pilgrimage were triggered when devotees attempted brisk or forceful climbing.

"The unusual physical strain can lead to angina, myocardial infarction, or even sudden arrhythmic death.

"The Neelimala–Appachimedu stretch on the trekking route from Pampa to Sabarimala is particularly steep, arduous and demands considerable physical effort," it said.

The court said that a devotee proceeding to Sannidhanam is, therefore, required, in the interest of health and safety, to take adequate rest breaks along this stretch to avoid overexertion and reduce the risk of cardiac complications.

"Therefore, we deem it appropriate to direct the Travancore Devaswom Board to address this issue with utmost priority," it said.

The court directed the Board to prepare a comprehensive protocol for devotees, aimed at ensuring their health, safety, and orderly movement.

"This protocol shall include a detailed health advisory, measures for effective crowd management, and clear instructions regarding the virtual queue system.

"It shall also explicitly specify the list of banned items such as plastics, chemical kum kum, shampoo sachets, and other environmentally harmful materials," the bench said.

It further said that the protocol should also sensitise devotees to the fact that 'dhoties' and other wearing apparel shall not, under any circumstance, be dumped or abandoned in the holy river Pampa.

The Board shall make it clear that such dumping is not, and has never been, an essential religious practice connected with Sabarimala darshan, and that it adversely affects the sanctity and ecology of the sacred river, the court said.

It directed the Board to give wide publicity to the protocols by uploading the same on its official website and disseminating it through print, electronic, and visual media in multiple languages.

"The Board shall also make all reasonable efforts to publicise these guidelines through public announcements, display of banners, and SMS alerts.

"The entire exercise shall be carried out with due expedition and completed within a period of seven days from the date of receipt of this judgment," the court said. PTI HMP ROH