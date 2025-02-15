Don’t troll CM Mohan Majhi, BJD leader asks all in assembly in BJP-ruled Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Feb 15 (PTI) Opposition BJD’s deputy leader in Odisha Assembly Prasanna Acharya Saturday surprised the legislators when he urged all not to troll Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, a tribal, for making certain statements.

“Tribals are simple people. Our chief minister speaks his mind clearly. Therefore, I would request everyone not to misunderstand him or troll him,” Acharya said in the Assembly while participating in the debate on the ‘Motion of Thanks’ to the Governor’s address.

Majhi has courted several controversies for several comments, the latest being his remark on the skin colour of tribal girls.

“I always wanted to marry a fair girl. But tribal girls are not fair. So I married a girl from Mayurbhanj district and in this way I was linked with Mayurbhanj,” Majhi was heard saying in a viral video.

The BJP leader was severely trolled on social media for this remark.

The regional outfit, which ruled over Odisha for 24 years from 2000, was ousted from power by BJP and Majhi was selected as the CM.

Ever since Majhi become the chief minister, he has been compared with his predecessor Naveen Patnaik, who is suave. PTI AAM NN