Don't understand what Yathindra said on leadership, says Shivakumar

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 9 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday asserted that there were no differences between him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, adding that he did not understand the comments made by the CM’s son on the issue of a leadership change in the state.

Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s remarks on Monday--that there was "no question" of a leadership change at present and that he believed Siddaramaiah would continue as chief minister for the full five-year term--had reignited speculation over a possible change of guard, just days after a temporary truce following a round of "breakfast diplomacy" between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

"Everything is fine. There is no difference between me and the chief minister— it was never there, it is not there today, and it won’t be there in the future. I have not understood what he (Yathindra) has said. I will speak to him," Shivakumar said when asked about the comments.

Speaking to reporters, he declined to reveal details of his discussions with the Congress high command or when he might next be called for a meeting.

When asked why the Congress had issued notices to those who spoke in his support but not to Yathindra, Shivakumar--who is also the state Congress president--simply said, "I will talk to them..." Following Yathindra’s remarks, Siddaramaiah on Monday reiterated that he would abide by whatever decision the party high command takes.

Responding to media questions on Tuesday, Yathindra said, "Let anyone say whatever they want. I have said what I have to. I don’t want to react further." Speculation about a leadership change had intensified after the Congress government crossed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, fuelled by talk of an alleged power-sharing arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar dating back to 2023.

Recently, the chief minister and deputy CM held breakfast meetings at each other’s residences on instructions from the party high command—a move seen as an attempt to pause the leadership tussle and signal Siddaramaiah’s continuation as chief minister for now, especially ahead of the Belagavi legislature session that began on December 8. PTI KSU SSK KH