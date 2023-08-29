Don't understand why BJP doing trivial talks: Saurabh Bharadwaj on funding for Delhi makeover for G20

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj Tuesday accused the BJP of doing "trivial talks" on funding for the city's makeover ahead of the G20 Summit and said people here are happy to celebrate the "great occasion" with their own money.

Bharadwaj and Atishi on Tuesday inspected several road stretches to take stock of the preparation work in the lead up to the G20 Summit.

While speaking about funding for Delhi's makeover, Bhardwaj told PTI Video, "I don't understand why the BJP is doing such trivial talks on such a great occasion. We never questioned them for not giving us the funds (for G20 Summit). People of Delhi are happy to celebrate the occasion of G20 with their own money." Bharadwaj inspected the preparations for the Summit at Moti Bagh.

"The preparations for G20 Summit are complete. Delhi is being beautified. The main routes where the delegates can arrive are being beautified. Trees and flower pots are being used. Doctors and hospitals have been kept on high-alert mode," he said.

Public Works Department Minister Atishi inspected Lodhi Road and Pragati Maidan stretches. She said collective efforts of various agencies including the Centre, Delhi government, and municipal corporation have given Delhi a remarkable appearance to welcome the G20 delegates.

"Today, I inspected Lodhi Road, a vital part of Central Delhi. PWD has completely transformed this stretch with contemporary design and architecture. The addition of fountains, modern street sculptures, lighting, state-of-the-art furniture, green spaces, and a walking path has made the road aesthetically appealing. As Delhi will welcome the G20 delegates soon, we aspire to showcase our finest work to them," she said.

The Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan is the main venue of the G20 summit and will witness the presence of the leaders of G20 nations.

Apart from the black-topping of roads, the PWD has also installed impressive street art there, she said adding, a large number of plants of various species have been planted here to ensure greenery.

The PWD minister emphasised that both the MCD and Delhi Government are working tirelessly to present Delhi at its best during the G20 summit.

"The Delhi government has orchestrated a splendid transformation of major roads, including Ring Road, Lodhi Road, Aurobindo Marg, Shantivan Road, among others. Simultaneously, the MCD has deployed a large number of sanitation workers and mechanized sweeping to ensure the capital's cleanliness," she added. PTI SLB SLB TIR TIR