Don''t understand Yathindra''s comments on leadership: Shivakumar

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 9 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday asserted that there were no differences between him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, adding that he did not understand the comments made by the CM’s son on the issue of a leadership change in the state.
Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah's remarks on Monday that there was "no question" of a leadership change at present and Siddaramaiah would continue as chief minister for the full five-year term has reignited speculation over a possible change of guard. This came just days after a temporary truce following a round of "breakfast diplomacy" between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.
"Everything is fine. There is no difference between me and the chief minister— it was never there, it is not there today, and it won’t be there in the future. I have not understood what he (Yathindra) has said. I will speak to him," Shivakumar said when asked about the comments.
Speaking to reporters, he declined to reveal details of his discussions with the Congress high command or when he might next be called for a meeting.
When asked why the Congress had issued notices to those who spoke in his support but not to Yathindra, Shivakumar--who is also the state Congress president--simply said, "I will talk to them..." Following Yathindra’s remarks, Siddaramaiah on Monday reiterated that he would abide by whatever decision the party high command takes.
Responding to media questions on Tuesday, Yathindra said, "Let anyone say whatever they want. I have said what I have to. I don’t want to react further." Speculation about a leadership change had intensified after the Congress government crossed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, fuelled by talk of an alleged power-sharing arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar dating back to 2023.
Recently, the chief minister and deputy CM held breakfast meetings at each other’s residences on instructions from the party high command—a move seen as an attempt to pause the leadership tussle and signal Siddaramaiah’s continuation as chief minister for now, especially ahead of the Belagavi legislature session that began on December 8.
Speaking to a Kannada news channel, Yathindra ruled out any fight over the Chief Minister’s post between his father and Shivakumar and said, the Deputy CM had said he is an aspirant for the chief minister’s post but the party high command said that presently there is no such situation for leadership change.
The Congress MLC reiterated that his father would complete five years’ tenure. He also said the High Command has not summoned Siddaramaiah.
Meanwhile, a social media post by Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi created quite a flutter in the political circle.
Hattiholi, who is Woman and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar’s brother, posted on ‘X’, "Chief Minister D K Shivakumar arrived to a rousing welcome at Sambra Airport in Belagavi, who has come here to take part in the Legislative Session".
When reporters asked about the social media post, the MLC called it a 'typo'.
"This was a typo by the team that takes care of his social media handle. It was corrected later," Hattiholi said.
What was significant was that as soon as Shivakumar came out of the airport, Congress supporters started shouting slogans, “Victory to the Future Chief Minister”. Regarding Yathindra’s statement, Hattiholi said it was not needed.
"I saw Yathindra’s statement. I think there was no need for it when both the leaders – Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DCM D K Shivakumar – have said that they will abide by the party high command’s directive".
He also said, "We will have to wait for the high command’s message when the two leaders have said they will abide by its direction".
Congress legislators did not like Yathindra’s statement. Congress MLA Belur Gopalakrishna said, "Assembly is going on. Till then, keep your mouth shut. Later you say whatever you want. Why are you doing it? When they (CM & DCM) are chanting ‘Shanti Mantra’, it is wrong on your part to give such statements".
He demanded that the national leaders serve a notice to Yathindra.
"Why are you giving such a statement? What’s your motive? You should not. You are giving ammunition to the BJP. Stop creating confusion on a daily basis as it causes problem to the government," the Sagar MLA told reporters.
He even warned that he would also start raising demand for the ministerial post in public. Magadi MLA H C Balakrishna backed Gopalakrishna.
"I endorse what Gopalakrishna has said. There is a discussion happening on unwanted issues. In my opinion, the high command should put an end to it," Balakrishna told reporters. PTI KSU GMS GMS ADB
Don''t understand Yathindra''s comments on leadership: Shivakumar
