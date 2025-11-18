Don't view every Kashmiri Muslim with suspicion: Omar

Srinagar, Nov 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday advocated stringent punishment for all those involved in the "white collar" terror module and Delhi blast case, but urged that innocent civilians should not be harmed.

"I raised the issue yesterday at the North Zone Chief Minister's conference as well. Union Home Minister was there, Union Home Secretary, CMs of north zone, governors, LGs, were there. I appealed to them to not see every citizen of J-K, especially every Kashmiri Muslim, with suspicion," he told reporters after visiting a hospital here to inquire about those injured in the accidental blast in the Nowgam police station on Friday.

Abduallah had last week stated that those behind the Delhi blast should be given the strictest punishment, but emphasised that the entire population of Jammu and Kashmir cannot be branded as sympathisers of terrorism.

A blast in an explosives-laden car, which was being driven by Dr Umar Nabi, who hailed from south Kashmir's Pulwama, near the Red Fort in Delhi killed 15 people and injured several others on November 10.

The chief minister also visited the families of those who lost their loved ones in the accidental explosion and assured every possible support from the government in this hour of grief.

Abdullah said while those involved in the module, especially in the Delhi blast, be arrested and given stringent punishment, "innocent people, who have no connection with it and have always raised their voice against violence, should not be brought into this ambit".

The chief minister expressed hope that the Centre will pay heed to what he said.

Referring to the Nowgam blast, the CM said it is unfortunate that many people lost their precious lives and several others were injured.

"The investigations are on to ascertain the cause and why it happened. I hope people will get answers, because it should not happen. Such a huge quantity of explosives was brought here, in which conditions was it transported and stored, and how was it being dealt with, we will gradually get answers to all these questions, but I express my sympathies and condolences to all those families who lost their kin," he said.

Abdullah said he is grateful to the hospital for reaching out to the injured immediately after the blast.

"They did not wait for the phone call, saw the blast through their window, took out their ambulances, and reached the spot before anyone else, and took the injured from there. Many of the injured are in their hospital, four are in ICU, I hope all of them get well and go home," he added.

Asked about providing compensation to the families of the victims, the chief minister sad the government has already announced ex-gratia from the CM's relief fund.

"For the structural damage, I have talked to the MLAs, a case is being prepared and whatever we can give according to the procedure, we will, and the rest, because the blast took place in the police station, it is hoped that these house owners should get relief from the funds available with the Home Department and with the LG," he said.

Asked if the government will provide a job to the family of the tailor, Mohammad Shafi Parray, who lost his life in the blast, Abdullah said his kin should get the job.

"There used to be SRO (Statutory Rules and Orders) for such cases, now its name has been changed, but the scheme is the same. A government job is provided as compensation to the families of those killed in such incidents. I will tell the government officers to process the case for the tailor's family and as soon as it comes to us, we will approve it," the CM added.

Nine people -- five personnel from the police department and four civilians -- were killed, and 32 others sustained injuries in an accidental blast in Nowgam. PTI SSB DV DV