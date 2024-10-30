Don't vote for 'jaat' and 'bhaat': Prashant Kishor tells people of Bihar

Ramgarh: Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Wednesday urged the people of Bihar to give up supporting political parties in the name of 'jaat' (caste) and 'bhaat' (free ration), blaming the voting behaviour for the state's chronic backwardness.

Kishor, the political strategist-turned-activist, came out with the catchy rhyme at a rally in the Ramgarh assembly segment where a by-poll is scheduled next month.

The IPAC founder, who has worked with political leaders of all hues in a professional capacity, claimed that his home state has been given a raw deal by successive regimes in Bihar as also the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

"Lalu and Nitish kept the whole of Bihar trapped in 'jaat' for 35 years. For the past 10 years, Modi has been short-changing you in exchange for five kgs of bhaat. You must stop voting for 'jaat' and 'bhaat' if you want a better future for yourself and your children," Kishor said at the rally.

Kishor, whose fledgling party hopes to hold its own in Ramgarh which the RJD wants to retain and the BJP is trying to wrest back, also asked the people not to vote for the saffron party "which has made clear it will back Nitish Kumar for another term in office after assembly polls due next year".

"Nitish Kumar has replaced the terror of criminals during the Lalu era with the terror of an unbridled bureaucracy. The ongoing land survey has led to turmoil. People are also witnessing excessive bills for electricity and disconnections without warning ever since the smart pre-paid meters have been made mandatory.

"If you support BJP, it will strengthen the hands of Nitish and your woes will continue", alleged the Jan Suraaj founder which is contesting all four assembly assembly seats of Bihar where by-polls will take place on November 13.

Besides Ramgarh, by-elections will be being held in Imamganj, Belaganj and Tarari assembly constituencies.

All the seats fell vacant earlier this year when the respective MLAs resigned upon election to the Lok Sabha.