Don't vote for those opposing your quota, Ambedkar tells OBCs at protest rally

Jalna, Nov 10 (PTI) The Other Backward Classes must unite and not vote for parties opposing reservations for them, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar said on Monday.

He also slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the government resolution issued on September 2 after the stir by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange in south Mumbai's Azad Maidan.

Jarange has been seeking issuance of Kunbi certificates to members of the Maratha community so that they can avail OBC quota benefits. This is opposed by OBC leaders who claim their reservations will be diluted with this step.

"The OBCs are in crisis. They must awaken and ensure anti-reservation forces are kept out of power," Ambedkar said.

He was addressing a rally at the end of a protest held here by the Sakal OBC and Nomadic Tribes Federation.

"The GR issued on September 2 will destroy the very identity of the OBCs. Ministers and representatives from the OBC segment are being controlled like puppets. OBCs must field their own candidates in upcoming local body elections," he said.

Polls to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in Maharashtra will take place on December 2, while votes will be counted the next day. PTI COR BNM