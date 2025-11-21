Patna: Union minister Chirag Paswan on Friday asserted that he did not wish to come across as "greedy" by demanding the deputy chief minister's post, as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allocating two berths to his Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in the new Bihar cabinet.

Addressing a press conference here, Paswan also said he wished to expand the party's footprints beyond Bihar as "an NDA partner" in states like West Bengal, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

“I don’t wish to be seen as greedy by demanding the deputy CM’s post,” the Hajipur MP said.

On the party’s expansion plans, Paswan said, “After winning 19 seats in the recently concluded assembly polls in Bihar, we are now seriously preparing to expand the party's base in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. We will contest the upcoming assembly elections there as part of the NDA.”