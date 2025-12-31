Donyi Polo identity of Arunachal, foundation of life: Khandu

Itanagar, Dec 31 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday extended greetings on 'Donyi Polo Day', describing the indigenous faith as the identity of the people of the state and a living tradition rooted in ancestral wisdom, ethics, and harmony with nature.

Khandu said the declaration of December 31 as 'Donyi Polo Day' stands as a powerful affirmation of the state's indigenous roots.

He asserted that Donyi Polo is not an adopted or borrowed belief, but an inseparable part of people's existence.

"Donyi Polo is not a borrowed belief. It is who we are. It is the foundation of our ethics, our relationship with nature, and our understanding of truth," the chief minister said in a post on X.

The chief minister also sought blessings for the people, saying, "May Almighty Donyi Polo bless us all with wisdom, harmony, and strength." Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also conveyed his wishes on the occasion and highlighted the relevance of Donyi Polo in everyday life.

In a social media post, Mein said, "Donyi Polo reflects the way of life in Arunachal Pradesh, teaching us to walk in truth, balance, and respect for nature." He said the faith is deeply rooted in the wisdom passed down by ancestors, with Donyi, the Sun, and Polo, the Moon, guiding people towards a meaningful life.

"Rooted in the wisdom of our ancestors, Donyi and Polo guide us toward harmony, responsibility, and righteousness," Mein said.

Calling for continuity of traditional values even in modern times, the deputy chief minister said, "As we progress towards the future, let us remain firmly connected to these timeless values that define who we are." "May the light of Donyi Polo guide us, and the calm of Polo keep us rooted in truth," he added.

Donyi Polo Day is observed across Arunachal Pradesh as a reaffirmation of indigenous faith, culture, and values, reflecting the state’s strong spiritual connection with nature and ancestral traditions. PTI UPL UPL ACD