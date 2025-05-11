Doomscrolling, fear & dread: Away from frontlines, Indo-Pak tensions take toll on mental health

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Pakistan was nothing but a name for seven-year-old Hazel till earlier this week. Now she grows suspicious with every knock on the door and breaks down at the thought of impending doom. "It all started when her school had an awareness session and then she heard things from her friends in the class. Now she wants me to be careful before opening the door. She says 'Pakistan will attack us' and everyone will die," said Annu Mathew, who is having a difficult time explaining to her daughter that she is in no direct danger in Kerala’s Trivandrum.

Young Hazel is not the only one.

Hundreds of miles away in Delhi, 36-year-old Mahendra Awasthi said he cant sleep. If the child is troubled by conversations around her, the young man finds himself doomscrolling endlessly through social media, unsure of what to believe and what to not. This continues even after Pakistan and India agreed to step off the escalatory ladder of war on Saturday evening and US President Donald Trump said the two countries had reached a ceasefire. The relief quickly gave way to renewed anxiety when reports came in of Pakistan violating that understanding with sounds of explosions and blackouts in many border areas.

Everybody was on edge.

It began on the intervening night of May 6-7 when India carried out Operation Sindoor against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in retaliation for the attack in Pahalgam. In the following days, the two countries engaged in armed operations in major cities along the border. All this has a long-term impact on mental health.

The escalating military tension between the two nations, a deluge of information, and the inability to sift through fake and real news can significantly affect the psychological well-being of individuals, said mental health experts.

According to clinical psychologist Shweta Sharma, the constant chatter of potential war can trigger a “vicarious trauma” response in people, even for those far from conflict zones. “Relentless 24/7 media coverage, social media exposure, and emotionally charged content that can overwhelm the brain’s stress regulation mechanisms. War-related fears often stem from unpredictability – how far will this go, who will be affected, and what will be the long-term consequences?,” Sharma told PTI. It's nerve wracking for people like Awasthi. Drowning in the multitude of voices on social media and news channels, in an indistinguishable mix of news and misinformation, Awasthi said he is filled with a constant sense of dread to an extent he can hear his heart beat faster at times. “I don’t want to scroll social media but I keep feeling I will miss out on some essential news. What if Delhi is next on target, what should I do to keep my family safe, will we wake up tomorrow?” he said, without trying to hide the panic in his voice. For people watching from safer regions, seeing the suffering of civilians or soldiers can lead to guilt and helplessness. “Young minds are highly impressionable. War talk can instill fear, reinforce stereotypes, and disrupt their sense of security,” explained Sharma. It is important to stay aware at such times, but it is also imperative to choose credible sources and take breaks from continuous coverage. And when it comes to children, Sharma said, it is advisable to explain the situation in age-appropriate ways. “Reassure them of safety and encourage open conversations rather than letting them absorb misinformation online,” she said. Mathew has come up with a plan to reassure her daughter. She takes Hazel to the balcony and points at the clear skyline and asks her if she can spot any of the explosions or shootings that she is afraid of.

“When she sees that none of the fears in her imagination are real, she calms down,” Mathew said. The trauma can take on different shades.

Worried almost sick at the thought of impending war, Jaipur-based Aniket Singh (name changed) started preparing for an emergency after the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 dead and led to the government launching Operation Sindoor. He stocked up rations for three months, a bunch of fully-charged power banks, flashlights, ample cash, and essential medicines. And is still feeling “extremely anxious” and “at a loss”. “I feel something big is coming and I am not at all prepared to take care of myself and my family. I feel what I am doing may not be enough when it comes down to it. I can’t really help feeling this way,” he said. While it is one thing to be anxious about the unknown as the threat of war looms overhead, being prepared for any untoward outcome can also cause anxiety. Senior family therapist Maitri Chand said paying heed to sirens, blackout drills, and stocking up essentials might give a sense of preparedness for people and also induce anxiety at the same time. "It’s a tightrope to walk on where we have to find our own balance. It is difficult to stay calm and collected, especially when most people around you are coming from a frenzied space that is induced by anxiety and fear," Chand said. In such circumstances, people must anchor themselves with "reaffirming positive thoughts" that they will come out of it and be able to take care of their loved ones when the time comes. Chand advised people to engage in meditation, even for a few minutes through the day, believe in a belief system, not necessarily a religious one, and help others with their fears and anxieties.

"The thing about fear and anxiety is that other people around us can catch it from us very quickly. So meditation becomes very vital for you to sit in quiet silence, where you are able to reassure yourself.

"Focusing on some kind of belief system also helps. Belief in something bigger, greater than yourself. And if you can help somebody feel better, if you can help someone lower their anxiety or fear that will be very helpful," she said.

Sharma added that it's always advisable to seek professional help if intrusive thoughts, panic, or emotional numbness persist.

"Therapy can provide coping mechanisms tailored to individual needs," she said.