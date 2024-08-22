Doomsday-like scenes played out at Andhra’s pharma unit fire accident site

Atchutapuram (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 22 (PTI) Doomsday-like scenes played out here in the aftermath of a powerful vapour cloud explosion in a pharma company recently in which 17 people were killed, and the severely injured and bleeding workers were seen being rushed to hospitals in ambulances and any other vehicle that was available.

Following the building-shattering fire accident at Escientia Advanced Sciences Pvt Ltd at 2.20 pm on Wednesday in Atchutapuram, Anakapalli district, a thick cloud of smoke enveloped the special economic zone (SEZ) where the pharma unit is located and also the road leading to it.

Through the thick 'fog', several ambulances with blaring sirens rushed through the main gate to ferry the traumatised, horrified and injured workers to hospitals, according to footage available with PTI Videos.

Concerned relatives and others milled at the main entrance, wearing marks and tying kerchiefs around their faces to avoid inhaling the fumes and tried to make sense of what happened.

Many shocked and concerned people were seen making frantic calls to check on the welfare of their loved ones.

A few policemen were seen regulating the movement of vehicles and ambulances into the SEZ while several injured workers with shredded and torn clothes limped into ambulances, cars and a bus, helped by others.

Some people were overheard talking about an injured worker lying in the rear seat of a car, saying he was in a serious condition. They helplessly said he sorely needed an ambulance and oxygen.

On reaching various hospitals, the injured were helped by nurses and paramedical staff to alight. Some were taken on wheelchairs, a few were put on stretchers, others limped and some barely managed to walk.

With various degrees of burns and injuries, the dumbstruck workers lay on beds, waiting for medical attention. Nurses and doctors attended to the injured persons in regular wards and also in an ICU.

After receiving basic first aid, many workers with bandages around their heads were waiting for better treatment at the hospitals.

Besides nurses and doctors, a few relatives also attended to their loved ones, who were seen groaning and grimacing in pain.

Injured persons were shifted to clinics and hospitals locally and also in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam.

At the incident spot, two fire tenders were seen spraying water to douse the flames.

On Wednesday, police registered a case against the management of the company, based on a complaint lodged by one P Bhagyavathi alleging negligence by the company’s management and the lack of safety precautions at the site.

Seven injured persons were discharged today, according to information shared to PTI by Anakapalli District Collector Vijaya Krishnan. PTI STH ANE