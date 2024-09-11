Dehradun's iconic Clock Tower begins to tick again, probe on to catch culprits

Dehradun: The iconic clock tower of Dehradun began ticking again on Wednesday after remaining lifeless for a couple of days.

"Someone had cut off the wires of three of the six Swiss clocks installed in the tower. The wires have been reconnected and the clocks are working again," Kotwali police station SHO Chandrabhan Singh told PTI after an inspection of the spot.

Denying reports about a theft committed in the tower, he said except the cut-off wires, everything including the batteries, inverters and the amplifiers were intact.

"Someone entered the tower after opening the lock of one of its gates with a key and cut off the wires," he said.

It looks like an "act of mischief" by someone who had access to the keys, Singh said.

No signs of forceful entry or unauthorised access were found during the inspection, Circle Officer Niraj Semwal said.

"Even the cut off cables were lying there. Nothing was taken away. The operating units were found intact," he said.

The police came into action after a report was lodged in connection with the incident by the Dehradun Municipal Corporation.

The Clock Tower or Ghanta Ghar stands in the heart of the city and serves as its most significant landmark.

People first noticed that the hands of the clocks were not moving on Monday and registered a complaint with the DMC.

The CCTV footage is being examined to get to the culprit or culprits, he said.