Door-to-door outreach, meetings at all levels under MGNREGA Bachao Sangram: Rajasthan Cong

Jaipur, Jan 8 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday said that the party will launch a statewide 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' campaign from January 10 to February 6 to protest against the Centre's new rural employment act.

Party workers will organise programmes at district, block and mandal levels, conduct door-to-door outreach, distribute pamphlets and hold meetings to highlight the benefits of MGNREGA and the impact of its dilution, Dotasra said.

He said that the new law has been enacted to weaken MGNREGA.

Addressing a meeting of the PCC executive committee here, Dotasra said the BJP-led central government has effectively dismantled MGNREGA and attacked the livelihood rights of poor rural workers.

He alleged that the scheme, which guaranteed employment on demand, has been diluted under pressure from industrialists.

"This leaves rural labourers vulnerable to exploitation," he said.

Dotasra said MGNREGA, introduced by the former UPA government, strengthened the rural economy, ensured the dignity of labour and helped check migration.

He claimed the new framework makes employment dependent on government discretion instead of workers' demand.

He has also directed the district presidents and assembly coordinators to ensure effective implementation of the campaign and submit daily reports to the Congress war room.

Dotasra also said Congress legislators and MPs should participate in the programmes.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully and several other party leaders also spoke at the event.