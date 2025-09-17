Doordarshan unveils special series to mark Seva Parv celebrations

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Public broadcaster Doordarshan on Wednesday unveiled a series of special programmes capturing the transformation of villages and various India-led initiatives on the global stage under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the special programmes coinciding with Modi's 75th birthday and will be screened on Doordarshan's national as well as regional channels as part of Seva Parv celebrations.

"India has witnessed tangible progress even in its remotest villages, achieving in a decade what earlier took several decades. Globally, India has earned a new identity and recognition in areas such as technology, creativity, social justice, and inclusive growth," Vaishnaw said.

The documentary 'Sankalp Ki Shakti, Sushasan Ka Samarthya' highlights Modi's comprehensive approach to governance and India's aspiration for a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Another documentary 'Vishwa Patal par Netritva ka Shankhnaad' showcases how the Prime Minister's vision has earned worldwide appreciation over the past 11 years.

'Karmyog – Ek Antheen Yatra' showcases achievements in space, start-ups, solar power, women empowerment, cultural rejuvenation, spirituality, and more over the past 11 years.

Presented by Kangana Ranaut and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, a two-part special series 'Swa Se Samagra Tak' is dedicated to the life journey of Prime Minister Modi.

The 'Mera Gaon Aaj' series tells the story of transformation in India's villages over the past 11 years. It features on-ground reports from 75 villages, narrated by sarpanches, village officials, and residents who have witnessed the changes firsthand, an official statement said.

"The special programming under Seva Parv will showcase the spirit of service and highlight Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment towards nation-building through diverse initiatives," Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju said. PTI SKU NB