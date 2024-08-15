'Doors of India': Special Google doodle marks India's 78th I-Day

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Search engine giant Google on Thursday celebrated India's 78th Independence Day with a special doodle themed on traditional doors.

In the digital artwork, the letters 'G', 'O', 'O', 'G', 'L' and 'E' of the company's name are depicted on each door carrying a distinct ornate design.

Google India also shared a note on the doodle on its website.

"Today's Doodle, illustrated by Vrinda Zaveri, celebrates Independence Day in India! On this day in 1947, India gained its freedom from colonial rule," the internet giant said in the note.

The people of India strongly desired "self-governance and sovereignty after nearly two centuries of inequality, violence, and lack of fundamental rights".

Led by prominent figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Subhas Chandra Bose, the Indian independence movement was made possible through civil disobedience. The perseverance and sacrifices of the country's freedom fighters paid off, it said.

On Independence Day, many attend flag-raising ceremonies, parades, musical performances, community rallies, and more to celebrate.

"Homes, buildings, streets, and cars are decorated with the saffron, white, and green national flag as seen in today's artwork. Millions of citizens sing the Indian national anthem, Jana Gana Mana throughout the festivities as well. Happy Independence Day, India!," the note said. PTI KND TIR TIR