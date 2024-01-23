Doors of two flats gutted in fire at building in Thane; nobody injured

Thane, Jan 23 (PTI) A fire broke out in a six-storey building in Thane city of Maharashtra early on Tuesday, in which the main doors of two flats were gutted, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, he said.

The blaze erupted around 3.30 am in the building located in Oswal Park on Pokhran Road in Majiwada area, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC).

"The fire destroyed the main doors of two flats on the second floor and also affected the internet and CCTV cables in the passages on the second and third floors. Timely action by the firefighters and the RDMC personnel prevented the fire from spreading further," he said.

The fire was brought under control by 3.55 am, Tadvi said, adding that the cause behind the blaze is being investigated. PTI COR NP