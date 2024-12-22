Doorstep registration for women, elderly welfare schemes to begin on Monday: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal announced that registration for the Delhi government schemes under which women and senior citizens will be provided monthly assistance will begin on Monday.

In its 2024-25 budget, the Delhi government had announced the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana scheme to provide Rs 1,000 per month to all women aged above 18. However, Kejriwal recently announced that the amount would be raised to Rs 2,100 if his party returns to power in the assembly elections, slated for February next year.

Under the Sanjeevani Yojana, the Delhi government will provide free treatment to people aged above 60 years.

Reacting to the announcement made on Sunday, the Delhi unit of the BJP said Kejriwal was "selling false dreams" as the AAP had made similar promises ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi and assembly elections in Punjab but has not delivered them.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, "The registration for the scheme will start tomorrow, and women don't have to go anywhere for registration. Our volunteers will come to your home and complete the registration." "There are many daughters whose college education is interrupted after class 12 due to financial constraints. With this Rs 2,100, they will be able to continue their studies and also help them pursue higher education," he added.

The beneficiaries will need to show their voter identity cards, and all eligible women voters in Delhi will receive the benefits, he said.

"You don't need to stand in any queues or waste your time. We will come to your doorstep. Across every area of Delhi, AAP has created thousands of teams. These teams will come to your home and will do registration of all the women of the house and give them a registration card (Kejriwal Kavach Card)," an official statement said.

Kejriwal also announced that registration for the Sanjeevani Yojana will start on Monday, and elderly people will be registered at their homes by AAP volunteers.

Earlier, the AAP supremo announced that the Sanjeevani Yojana would be launched to provide free treatment to people aged above 60 years after his party returns to power in Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said on X, "I believe that around 35 to 40 lakh women may benefit from the 'Mahila Samman Yojana.' Similarly, I estimate that around 10 to 15 lakh senior citizens could benefit from the 'Sanjeevani Yojana.' This is a big step, and I encourage everyone to take full advantage of these schemes." On Monday, Kejriwal, party leader Manish Sisodia, and CM Atishi will go to different areas of Delhi and fill the registration forms of the people, the party statement added.

"The launch of the 'Kejriwal Kavach Card' is a guarantee of self-respect for every mother, sister, and daughter, care of the elderly, and a secure future for every family," Sisodia said in a post on X.

Our volunteers will go door-to-door to ensure that the benefits of these schemes reach every person, he added.

In the run for the upcoming Delhi elections, AAP is vying for a third consecutive term, having won 62 out of 70 seats in the last election.

The Delhi BJP hit out at the AAP, alleging that this was another attempt by the BJP to "cheat" the women in Delhi.

In a post on X, the party said, "Arvind Kejriwal is the biggest fraud in the world and his job is to sell false dreams! A case of fraud should be filed against him!" "Before the elections in Punjab, he said that he will give 1000 rupees to women, but after the elections, he has not given even a single rupee till date. Then before the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, he said he will give 1000 rupees, but has not given it till date," the BJP said. PTI MHS SKY SKY